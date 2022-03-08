REPUBLIC, Mo. — Eleven Missouri schools got funding through awards to help districts get clean school buses for students. Vice President Kamala Harris announced the winners at an event on Monday (3/7/22).

The funding will come from two school bus rebate opportunities: the 2021 American Rescue Plan (ARP) Electric School Bus Rebates, and the 2021 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates.

“This funding is a vivid demonstration of how local school bus infrastructure can be upgraded, while also improving air quality in our communities,” said Meghan A. McCollister, an EPA Region seven Administrator. “We encourage all Region seven school transportation fleet supervisors to learn more about this program.”

Districts will take their part of the $7 million ARP funding and replace old diesel buses with new, zero-emission electric models. The DERA will help with 444 school bus replacements across the country.

Missouri’s districts will get $535,000 to replace 26 older buses through the DERA.

Missouri School District Location Buses Funding Charleston R-1 School District Charleston 3 $60,000 De Soto Public School District 73 De Soto 2 $40,000 Hannibal Public School District 60 Hannibal 3 $75,000 Marion County R-II Schools Philadelphia 1 $20,000 Marquand-Zion R-VI School District Marquand 1 $20,000 New Franklin R-1 School District New Frankland 2 $40,000 North Callaway R-1 School District Kingdom City 2 $40,000 Portageville School District Portageville 2 $40,000 Republic R-III School District Republic 1 $20,000 Shelby County R-IV School District Shelbina 1 $20,000 Windsor C-1 School District Imperial 8 $160,000

In the coming weeks, the Environmental Protection Agency plans to announce a new clean school bus rebate program. The program would provide an unprecedented $5 billion over five years to replace existing school buses with low-or zero-emission school buses.