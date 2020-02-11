Certain minors could earn the right to control mental health care in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Unaccompanied minors in Missouri could have the right to control their own mental health care with a new bill heard in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Thie bill, sponsored by Representative Patricia Pike, would allow minors identified as “unaccompanied” to enter into their own mental health care contracts.

“But in the field of mental health as well as the medical field, really there needs to be that safeguard, that they’re willing to take that client on,” Rep. Pike said.

Pike says the legislation focusses on access and cooperation. The legislation will go on to define which minors can utilize the possible new law. A section of the bill would alleviate any risks for the mental health practitioner, excluding negligence.

This would ensure mental health providers will not have to worry about breaking any laws by entering into a contract with a minor.

Pike says the bill would improve health, education, and access to opportunity for unaccompanied minors.