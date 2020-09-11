Ceremony in honor of lives lost in 9/11 hosted by local college

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — College of the Ozarks (C of O) hosted a special ceremony to commemorate the lives lost on 9/11 when terrorists hijacked planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center towers.

This year’s event was not open to the public due to health guidelines, but a few students were able to participate. Student Rani Rush attended the event to sing the national anthem.

Rush says although the ceremony had less attendees, that doesn’t take away from what it’s all about.

“It’s still amazing and still impactful,” said Rush. “No matter how many people are there it’s still such a personal thing, no matter how old people were when it happened, I feel like everyone can still connect to it and mourn the loss of those and also be thankful that they were willing to do that for us.”

All campus activities were stopped when the volley of the bell was sounded across the campus for everyone to take a moment of silence.