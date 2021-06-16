Ceremony hosted for new Hollister police department and public works building

HOLLISTER, Mo. — A new police department and public works building in Hollister was dedicated on Wednesday, June 16.

Although workers began moving into the new space in early May 2021, the ceremony celebrated the full transition into the building.

After the ribbon-cutting, an open house was hosted for members of the community to see the new facility.

Preston Schmidt, chief of police, said the larger space allows for future expansion.

“To be in a purposely built facility, is phenomenal,” said Schmidt. “Been energized. You can tell they’re happier. They’re at peace. And one group of people that I really want to thank are the citizens of Hollister.”

The new space has a gated parking area, swipe cards for the building and other additional security measures.