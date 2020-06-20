Century-old farm converts into a wellness company

Mt. VERNON, Mo. — A property that was once a family dairy farm has converted into a wellness company in Mt. Vernon.

David Buehler, the owner, says the farm has been in the family since 1899, however, as the farming industry started to change, David was struggling to make ends meet and didn’t want to lose his century farm.

“So we had to make a choice,” said David. “We had to figure out a way that we are going to survive and continue on this journey with this family farm.”

After four generations, David and his wife, Ann, decided to sell the dairy cows, stop growing traditional crops and look for alternatives.

David says the decision happened at the right time. Six years ago, they started planting elderberry plants.

“Just a different type of farming,” said David. “Um, there is a huge market for nutrospharmaceutical plants right now. We are in a health and wellness revolution. And if we can grow different types of plants to meet that demand, not only producing healthy clean products but also helping people’s health.”

Long before modern medicine, as we know it, people used elderberries to support the immune system, especially during the cold and flu season.

“We brought in a lot of millennials because we want to get them involved in agriculture,” said David. “This is a great way. They are great at marketing, sales formulations. So we are really teaching them about the producing side, the ag side so all of us are kind of teaching each other.”

Kyler Brown, his girlfriend Lyanae Wright and some students from the University of Missouri Southwest Research Center are helping to grow and expand the products. Elderberry syrup, elderberry infused CBD oil and now hemp.

“They have basically pioneered the countries elderberry research for the past 20 years, so they’ve really helped, really pushed forward the different commercial varieties that are going to be best suitable for our region,” said Brown.

Elderberry supplements are not FDA regulated, just like other natural supplements.