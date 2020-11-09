Celebrating Thanksgiving during a pandemic with help from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thanksgiving is usually a time for families to gather and celebrate together.

However, local health officials are urging people to find creative ways to safely connect.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has created a risk assessment quiz. The quiz will help people determine the level of risk their holiday plans fall under.

Kathryn Wall with the health department says the scoring includes lower, moderate and higher risk activities.

“What we advise and what my family is doing what I think most of my co-workers are doing is that low-risk option,” Wall said. “Which is to stay at home with those that live in our own household and then connecting with family in other ways. By phone calls by virtual I know in my family we decided last night that we are all going to cook the same food and then we’re going to meet virtually and all be able to feel like we’re in the same place even though we have to physically be separate.”

The health department understands this is a tough decision to make, which is why it also includes conversation starters to help people have these tough talks with family members. The webpage can be found by clicking here.