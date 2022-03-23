JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In honor of the 35th anniversary of Adopt-A-Highway program, the Missouri Department of Transportation is encouraging everyone to get out and pick up trash along state roads.

Each year, MoDOT spends about $6 million to remove trash from over 385,000 acres of right of way along 34,000 state highway miles. The No MOre Trash! Bash is an annual event a part of MoDOT’s year-round litter removal efforts.

“We are asking all Missourians to find ways to help clean Missouri’s roadsides during the Trash Bash month of April,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer. “We ask our Adopt-A-Highway volunteer groups to pick up their sections, and anyone can do a one-time volunteer effort, including community groups or clubs or any individual interested in doing community service hours.”

Currently, there are more than 5,300 groups and 50,000 volunteers who have adopted more than 6,400 miles of roadway. MoDOT will provide trash bags and safety vests to anyone who volunteers.

“Missouri was one of the first states in the country to implement the Adopt-A-Highway program,” Allmeroth said. “Now in its 35th year in our state, Adopt-a-Highway has recruited volunteers who perform about $1 million a year in litter cleanup. Every section served by adopters allows MoDOT to devote resources to other much-needed tasks.”

One of the easiest ways to help combat litter is not to create it in the first place and by securing any load going down the road. You can find out how to participate in the annual Trash Bash on MoDOT’s website.