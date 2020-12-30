Cedar County teen dies in a single-car accident Tuesday morning

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo.- A teenager from Jerico Springs, Missouri, has died after a single-vehicle accident.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened on Route B seven miles southwest of Stockton Tuesday morning around 9:40 a.m.

The report states, a 2004 Ford F250 pickup, driven by 18-year-old Callee Henson, traveled off the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned.

Henson was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is Highway Patrol Troop D’s 113th fatality for 2020.

