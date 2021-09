EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol and Cedar County Sheriff’s office are investigating a body found Wednesday (9/29/21) behind the Dollar General store in El Dorado Springs.

Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said today that skeletal remains were found about 4 p.m. Wednesday behind the store at 205 W US Highway 54.

The identity of the dead person is unknown and the cause of death is also unknown, McClure said.

The investigation continues with the patrol assisting the Sheriff’s Office.