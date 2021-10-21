Cedar County officials need help searching for a vehicle that hit an Amish horse-drawn buggy

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo.- The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking the public’s help in looking for a vehicle involved in a crash that hit an Amis horse-drawn buggy on October 16.

According to the Highway Patrol, the vehicle in question is a 1994 – 1998 red GMC 1500 pickup/Yukon.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. on MO 97, 7 miles north of Jericho Springs in Cedar County. According to Sgt. Mike McClure, both vehicles were traveling south when the driver of the GMC collided into the rear of the horse-drawn buggy, ejecting an 18-year-old female who was later flown to a Springfield hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the GMC left the scene of the accident. McClure says the GMC was red and would’ve sustained substantial front-end damage.

If you have information regarding the identity of the driver and or the vehicle, please contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol – Troop D (417) 895-6868 or the Cedar County Sheriff’s office (417) 276-5133.

Below are images similar to the truck involved in the incident NOT the actually truck: