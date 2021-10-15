Cedar County man gets 15 years in prison after deputy dies in 2014

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo.- A Cedar County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after the 2014 fatal shooting of a Cedar County deputy.

On November 2nd, 2014, Joshua Brown was driving a car pursued by Deputy Mathew Chism for a traffic violation at the intersection of U.S. 54 and Route 82 because his lights were not working properly. A second suspect, William Collins, ran from the car and exchanged gunfire with Chism. Chism died a short time later at a hospital in El Dorado Springs. Collins died at the scene.

Police later tracked down Brown at his home a few hours later, and he was arrested. The suspect’s vehicle was parked beside his home.

While speaking with police, Brown admitted he was driving the vehicle and knowing there was a gun inside the vehicle while he fled from Deputy Chism.

According to court documents, that .45-caliber, semi-automatic pistol is believed to be used by Collins to fatally shoot Chism.

Brown also admitted to having methamphetamine with him during the pursuit and to throwing a blue eyeglass case of syringes out of the vehicle while fleeing from Chism.

On May 4th, 2016, Brown was on trial for second-degree murder, meth possession, hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence. The trial, which took place in Greene County on change of venue, resulted in a guilty verdict for Brown.

Less than three months later, Greene County Judge Calvin Holden overturned the murder and hindering convictions and sentenced Brown to 10 years on the drug charge and seven years on the tampering charge, which Brown is serving concurrently.

At that time, Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither was critical of the acquittal, saying the “decision is incorrect, ignores the law and the facts, and improperly sets aside the decision of the jury.”