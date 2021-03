EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo.– A car crash Sunday night has left one dead and two others injured.

James Baker, 73, was driving Westbound on Missouri 32 about eight miles outside of El Dorado Springs when he crashed into a second vehicle attempting to back into a driveway.

The two people injured were taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition.

The crash report says no one was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.