CDC moratorium set to expire, wave of evictions expected

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Several people may be facing evictions in the new year if a temporary halt on COVID-19 related evictions is lifted.

Dan Wichmer, the executive director of legal services of Southern Missouri, said a wave of evictions could happen if the CDC moratorium on evictions set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020.

“People are going to have to understand both sides, both landlords and tenants,” said Wichmer.

Wichmer says COVID-19 is putting both tenants and landlords in a sticky situation. Tenants can’t make rent and landlords can’t keep up their business if they aren’t making money.

“I commend the landlords,” said Wichmer. “For the most part, they’ve worked with their tenants. However, there is going to be a wave, a fairly large wave of evictions.”

Justin Lockhart, with Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said anyone could find themselves in this situation.

“It’s important because this could happen to all of us,” said Lockhart. “Most of us are just a few things happening away from being homeless or not being able to afford our rent.”

Wichmer says tenants are already seeking legal help from legal services of Southern Missouri.