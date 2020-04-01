CDC considers recommendation for public to wear face masks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The CDC may soon recommend healthy people to wear face masks when going out in public.

The White House is projecting 100,000 to 240,000 people in the US will die from COVID-19 if social distancing measures continue to be followed.

Doctor Anthony Fauci, the White House’s top doctor on COVID-19, said the discussion is ongoing.

The World Health Organization still recommends only having people who are sick or people who are taking care of a sick person to wear a face mask.

Fauci says it may be time for everyone to be wearing one.

“To make sure that we don’t take away the supply of masks from the health care workers who need them, but when we get in a situation where we have enough masks, I believe there will be some very serious consideration about more broadening this recommendation of using masks We’re not there yet, but I think we’re close to coming to some determination,” Dr. Fauci said.

Springfield-Greene County health director Clay Goddard says because a final decision hasn’t been made yet, he recommends getting masks to healthcare workers first.

“I don’t think that has been recommended yet by the CDC so I would ask a little time to comprehend exactly where we’re going with this because I’m not sure that I totally know yet,” Goddard said. “My recommendation as the health director is we keep the ppe, n95’s for our healthcare providers and we wait to see how this advice is going to unfold from the CDC moving forward.”

This is not a decision that has been made yet, but Ozarks First will update you with more information as we receive it.