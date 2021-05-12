CBCO in critical need of type A and O blood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is in critical need of A and O blood types.

CBCO says reserves are alarmingly low, with less than a one-day supply available. Hospital transfusions are at their highest since 2015.

Donors that give blood between now and May 21, 2021, will receive a $5 gift card redeemable through CBCO’s LifePoints online donor portal. Donors will also receive a t-shirt.

If you have received a COVID-19 vaccination, there is no waiting period.

In order to be eligible to donate, you must be 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and feeling well and healthy at the time of donation.

Donors can give at one of four CBCO donor centers located in Springfield, Joplin, Springdale, Ark., or Bentonville, Ark. There are also opportunities to give at mobile blood drives across the Ozarks. To find a blood drive coming to your area or to make an appointment to give, go to CBCO’s website.