SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People are on the hunt for fun summer activities while still remaining cool.

A local attraction, Fantastic Caverns, is seeing crowds of people come in for a specific reason. Inside the cave, it’s a constant 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

“The lake is always a great destination,” said Employee Hubert Heck. “Going on a hike is always a lot of fun, but sometimes whenever the highs are approaching mid 90’s to 100, it is really nice to have something that is a little cooler.”

Heck said the cave feels warm in the winter and cool in the summer. It’s a selling factor in getting people to stop by.

“In about a day, we see around 1,000 people,” said Heck. “Which you know, that’s kind of a weekend day. We’re starting to see people from Italy, Denmark, Switzerland, all over the place.”

Visitor, Jeramy Pryer, stopped by on his way back home to Texas. “We’re told the caves are always cool so we just figured it would be neat to go check it out,” said Pryer. “Cool off a little bit.”

Things should remain busy as the heat is expected to stick around. It takes about an hour to get through the cave tour.