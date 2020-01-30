Caterers fulfilling feasts for ‘Chiefs Kingdom’

SPRINGFIELD — It’s one of those occasions where the food is (almost) as important as the game itself.

In a way, the two-week wait has seemed as long as the 50 years it’s taken for the Chiefs to make it to the big game.

For many, the Chiefs winning would be the perfect end to the season, but until the game, people are making sure their Super Bowl spread is perfect as well.

Caterers are doing big business right now as they serve those who don’t want to cook for friends and family on Super Bowl Sunday.

One of the Chiefs sponsors is Hyvee, and Bakery Manager Luke Cannady says with the Chiefs finally playing on the biggest stage has created a boom in business.

“This week alone, I’ve probably sold close to as much stuff as I would for a typical weekend. I’m thinking we’re going to be up probably 30% in sales just in my department alone,” says Cannady.

7 years into his time in the bakery department, Cannady says he was still mind-blown by the orders this week.

“I’ve got people that are ordering quarter sheet cakes which would typically be a birthday item just for super bowl parties, and that’s a first for me, I’ve never seen that,” Cannady explains.

As for the main course, places like Buckingham’s BBQ are staying busy. Manager “Big Ed” Wilkins says they’re on track to sell hundreds of pounds of meat and beans for the game.

“We sell basically a lot of everything, but the wings on the Super Bowl, they’re gonna go fast. We sell a lot of ribs, and a lot of burnt ends too, so they’ve got to get in and get it as fast as they can, that’s all I can say,” says Wilkins.

He says they will fill all their orders before kickoff, but come 5:00 PM, they’ll be making plans of their own for the game.

“I will stay if I have to, to make sure they’re getting their food too, but we want them to at least try to get in early so we can sit down and watch the Super Bowl too now,” Wilkins says with a grin.

The National Chicken Council estimates that Americans will eat a record 1.4 billion chicken wings over the weekend of Super Bowl 54. So if you’re on a diet, make sure Sunday is your cheat day.