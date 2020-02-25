Catalytic converter thefts are still on the rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield police have arrested three people for recent thefts of catalytic converters in the area.
Several nonprofits, businesses, and homes have been hit over the past few months.
The catalytic converter controls the exhaust released from your car. The part can be resold sometimes for hundreds of dollars.
A car will still run when the catalytic converter is stolen, but it’s not legal.
Springfield police tell us the three people they arrested are not part of the core theft issue.
Investigators are not releasing many details because they want to catch the people responsible for most of the thefts.
