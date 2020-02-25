Catalytic converter thefts are still on the rise

DAVIE, FL – DECEMBER 07: Kevin Doyle from Mad Hatter Muffler shop works on replacing a catalytic converter on a truck on December 7, 2009 in Davie, Florida. The Environmental Protection Agency announced today that greenhouse gases endanger people’s health and need to be regulated. This would involve among other measures the regulating of the tailpipe carbon dioxide emissions of cars, which are a large contributor to greenhouse gases. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield police have arrested three people for recent thefts of catalytic converters in the area.

Several nonprofits, businesses, and homes have been hit over the past few months.

The catalytic converter controls the exhaust released from your car. The part can be resold sometimes for hundreds of dollars.

A car will still run when the catalytic converter is stolen, but it’s not legal.

Springfield police tell us the three people they arrested are not part of the core theft issue.

Investigators are not releasing many details because they want to catch the people responsible for most of the thefts.

We’ll keep covering this story and will let you know about any developments.