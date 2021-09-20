Cast for Kids partnered with MSU to host event for children with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An event that allowed children with disabilities to enjoy the outdoors with their families on Sunday.

The organization “Cast for Kids” partnered with Missouri State University to make this event possible.

Cast stands for “catch a special thrill” and the organization travels all over the country to organize fishing e3vents for disabled children. On Sunday the children got to fish at Rutledge Wilson Farm.

“So did the fishing, and then this Rutledge Wilson has a petting zoo, a play area, so they enjoyed all different activities here,” said Sapna Chakraborty with MSU.

“Yeah, and also get the experience in there, under their belt, to hopefully use those skills and move forward in life with them,” said Derrick Duncan, event coordinator.

A spacious environment is great for kids with autism to try new activities.

A total of 19 kids came out to the event with their families. The organization will be heading to Harrison Bay, Tennessee this weekend.