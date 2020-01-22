Cassville WWII missing soldier accounted for

CASSVILLE, Mo. — After almost 80 years, a WWII soldier from Cassville, Missouri has been accounted for.

25-year-old U.S. Army sergeant John Phillips died as a prisoner of war and was identified in December of 2019.

Phillips was captured after the surrender of Corregidor and held at the Cabanatuan POW camp where more than 2,500 POWs died during the war.

Prison camps records show Phillips died in 1942 was buried at the camp’s cemetery in common grave 2-25.

In March of 2018, the remains from that grave were sent to a lab in Hawaii for analysis.

His name is recorded on the walls of the missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial.

Now that he has been accounted for, a Rosette will be placed next to his name.

No date has been set yet, but Phillips will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.