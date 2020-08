CASSVILLE, Mo. — Cassville celebrated its 175th anniversary on Friday, August 14.

In honor of its anniversary, Saturday, August 15, will kick off the city’s first ever Trout Fest.

A day-long celebration is planned at the Cassville Aquatic Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. August 15.

There will be swimming, food trucks, music and more.