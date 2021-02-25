Cassville emergency room reopens after fire damage repair

CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Mercy Hospital emergency room in Cassville, Missouri, has reopened after closing due to fire damages.

“We know how critical quick care is in an emergency,” said Valerie Davis, administrator of Mercy Hospital Cassville. “We have been laser focused on reopening the ER since the fire on Monday. But we had to ensure the building would be safe for patients and co-workers.”

The fire happened on Feb. 22 in a rooftop HVAC unit around 6:30 p.m. Patients were evacuated and nobody was hurt.

Mercy said an ambulance, crew, doctor and emergency room staff members remained on-site to treat emergency patients who came by private car while the emergency room was closed.

Now that the damages have been repaired, the Cassville emergency room is again able to accept ambulance traffic.

The final inspections and air quality checks were cleared Thursday, Feb. 25.

“Once again, we’d like to thank our co-workers for their quick action, the firefighters who responded so quickly and everyone from law enforcement to our board members and off-duty co-workers who showed up immediately,” Davis said. “This is truly a community hospital, and the care this community has given us inspired our efforts to quickly resume the care they deserve in return.”

Though the emergency room is open, the medical/surgical unit is likely to remain closed for several months while repairs are made.