Cases of COVID-19 increase among Greene County Jail staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An increase of jail staff members confirmed to have COVID-19 was reported by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, August 11.

A total of 72 staff members have been tested for the virus. Twenty-three of the tests have come back positive.

A total of 150 Inmates at the Greene County Jail have been tested for COVID-19, with 37 of the tests coming back positive.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, four of the inmate tests came back “inconclusive” and are required to be tested again.

The jail’s medical staff says the COVID-19 virus has been contained in the housing unit. All inmates are being isolated in their assigned cells to prevent the spread.