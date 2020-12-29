CASA swears in 89 volunteers despite challenges in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The COVID-19 pandemic has left many non-profits stuck trying to figure out how to continue their work, but CASA of Southwest Missouri is thankful for the community support they have received.

Despite the challenges 2020 brought to non-profits, CASA was able to swear in 89 volunteers.

“Initially in March, when we shifted our training from in-person to a virtual format, we weren’t quite sure how the community would respond,” says Laura Farmer, CASA Executive Director.

Farmer says the Southwest Missouri region relies heavily on those volunteers.

“We’ve have been very pleased with the response from our community. Having 89 new volunteers this year means that we have over 89 kids in foster care that now have a CASA by their side listening to them, supporting them through a really difficult time and voicing all of that back to the judge and the court system to make sure that our kids’ opinions and wishes are heard,” says Farmer.

Farmer is grateful for the volunteers this year because it’s been a year when kids feel isolated. The organization has seen an influx of children entering the foster care system in 2020.

One of these 89 volunteers, Stephanie Jenkins, says she has seen first-hand how CASA can impact a child in foster care.

“We are a foster-adoptive family we fostered and adopted our daughter many years ago…with her having a CASA even when she was just a little bitty thing and in foster care what a difference it made in her life,” says Jenkins.

Jenkins says she knew it was the right time for her to become a volunteer once training moved online.

“I wanted to specifically be a CASA to a teen, and that’s what I’ve been assigned to, and just over the last couple three months, it’s been a very rewarding journey for me,” says Jenkins.

CASA volunteers generally spend anywhere from five to ten hours per month with their assigned child.