Carthage Police Department looking for missing man

This photo is courtesy of the Carthage Police Department.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult who last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Wayne Campbell, 77, left a family member’s residence and was heading to his residence in Joplin, Missouri. He didn’t arrive and has not been seen since.

Campbell drives a red 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 with a Missouri licence plate number of 8GE86.

He has also been medically diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, diabetes, high blood pressure and has a pacemaker.

If you have any information contact the Carthage Police Department at (417) 237-7200 or call 911.