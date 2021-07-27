Carol Jones, creator of Carol Jones Realtors, passes away at age 88

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Long-time businesswoman, philanthropist, and realtor Carol Jones has passed away at the age of 88.

Jones came to Springfield in 1963 and earned her real estate license. From there, she built the Jones and Company Realtors, followed by Carol Jones Realtors. Carol Jones Realtors grew to seven offices, 425 agents, and tons of homes sold. Jones retired from the industry in 2008.

“I became a friend of Carol’s back in 1973 when I just got out of college, and I started my career working for her at Jones & Company,” said Bryan Magers, founder of Bryan Properties.

Jones contributed to the Springfield community through the Carol Jones Recovery Center for Women, the Carol Jones Writing Center for Disadvantaged Women at Ozark Technical Community College, along with several scholarships at Missouri State University.

Jones won several awards from Springfieldian of the Year, Missourian of the Year, numerous winnings of Realtor of the Year. She was also appointed by President Ronald Reagan to the Federal Home Loan Bank Board and served on the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

“Carol was so practical and celebrated every chance she got. She gave her time, you could call her anytime and ask her to speak at a lunch meeting, and she would do it,” said Dr. Kelley Still Nichols, a former professor at Drury University.

“Dream no little dream, for they have no magic in them,” was her favorite quote.

Jones was an inspiration to many realtors getting into the business, including Rebecca J. Martin.

“Jones is the reason why there are many successful businesswomen in Springfield. When I look at my peers, the reason we’ve been able to succeed and dream big is because of the path Carol set forth,” said Jones.