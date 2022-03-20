SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An art show a bit different than what one might normally find came to Springfield this weekend.

Carnival of Ink brought hundreds of tattoo artists downtown, and a lot of people looking to get inked.

Carnival of Ink began nine years ago with just four artists. Today, the festival had over 400 artists for attendees to choose from.

The event travels to places like Kansas City and Lake of the Ozarks. But Springfield is the festival’s home base.

“These artists do not need to come here to make money, they do it for fun because we’re like a family,” head of promotions Mike Wallace said. “It’s more like a family atmosphere.”

The Carnival of Ink kicked off on Friday, March 18 and will run for one more day today, March 20, from 12-8 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center. For more information, click here.