SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Carnival of Ink is returning for its ninth year in the Ozarks.

The annual tattoo festival will be held at The Springfield Expo Center from March 18th through March 20th.

The festival will bring in award-winning tattoo studios and artists from all over the US. This year will feature Big Ceeze from season six of Ink Master.

The show also showcases music and unique live performance arts like sword-swallowing, glass-eating, and body suspension.

There will also be classes and seminars for artists.

“We started here in Springfield, Missouri. It started off as a benefit show and then progressively worked into from four artists to now over 400,” says Joe Bridges, Ringmaster of Carnival of Ink.

You can also get your own tattoos done at the event.

“You can join the Carnival of Ink Network on Facebook and people are listing openings and you can actually seek out artists ahead of time and book.” says the Head of Promotions Mike Wallace. He says there will always be walk-ins available as well.

Tickets are available at several locations like Kaleidoscope, Stick it in Your Ear, and Next Generation Tattoo. You can also purchase tickets online.

For more information, you can click here.