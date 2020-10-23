CARES Act funds available for Greene County residents impacted by COVID-19 to pay rent/mortgages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Ozarks (CCCS) is providing funds to help Greene County residents impacted by COVID-19 pay their rent and mortgages.
According to a press release, the funds are provided by CARES Act grants given to the agency. The total amount of funds granted to CCCS is $200,000.
“Greene County residents impacted by COVID, in need of rent or mortgage assistance, are encouraged to contact CCSS immediately to determine whether they qualify for this assistance. Call 417-889-7474 today. CCCS advised the public to not delay as funds will be exhausted quickly,” a press release states.
CCCS will distribute the funds by no later than the end of November.