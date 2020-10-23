CARES Act funds available for Greene County residents impacted by COVID-19 to pay rent/mortgages

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio, Texas. A federal judge says the IRS can’t keep withholding coronavirus relief payments from incarcerated people, potentially clearing the way for at least 80,000 checks totaling more than $100 million to be sent to people behind bars across the United States. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton late last month gives the IRS until Oct. 24 to reconsider the payments for those who were denied or had their money intercepted solely because of their incarceration. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Ozarks (CCCS) is providing funds to help Greene County residents impacted by COVID-19 pay their rent and mortgages.

According to a press release, the funds are provided by CARES Act grants given to the agency. The total amount of funds granted to CCCS is $200,000.

“Greene County residents impacted by COVID, in need of rent or mortgage assistance, are encouraged to contact CCSS immediately to determine whether they qualify for this assistance. Call 417-889-7474 today. CCCS advised the public to not delay as funds will be exhausted quickly,” a press release states.

CCCS will distribute the funds by no later than the end of November.