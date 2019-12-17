Career Closet gets some improvements

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Career Closet at the Missouri Job Center is getting a makeover.

Job seekers working with the job center can come to the career closet to find free, work-appropriate clothing for job interviews.

The closet is updating its look with a fresh coat of paint and new curtains.

Katherine Trombetta works at the Missouri Job Center.

She says she hopes the new bright and cheery atmosphere will help the closet serve more people.

“We are having a multi-industry hiring event at the end of January and so hopefully we will have a lot of people that will come utilize the career closet on their way to the hiring event to talk to potential employers,” Trombetta said.

The job center accepts donations Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Right now they need winter coats, socks, and gently used men’s shoes.