Cardinals quietly ramping up for shortened big league season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
st louis cardinals_-7166359626652430716

(AP).–The St. Louis Cardinals have enjoyed a relatively quiet ramp-up to next week’s opener of their abbreviated season.

Their core players have continued to test negative for COVID-19 during their workouts at Busch Stadium ahead of next week’s opener to their abbreviated season.

They haven’t had any injuries pop up that could dramatically alter their plans for the starting rotation or lineup. And the few questions they did have during the spring, such as how they would cast their deep platoon of outfielders and how they would stack their bullpen, have been largely answered.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MLB Fox Promo

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

MLB Standings

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
MLB Fox Promo

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

MLB Headlines

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

MLB Tweets

TLC Properties