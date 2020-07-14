Cardinals quietly ramping up for shortened big league season

(AP).–The St. Louis Cardinals have enjoyed a relatively quiet ramp-up to next week’s opener of their abbreviated season.

They haven’t had any injuries pop up that could dramatically alter their plans for the starting rotation or lineup. And the few questions they did have during the spring, such as how they would cast their deep platoon of outfielders and how they would stack their bullpen, have been largely answered.