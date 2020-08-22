Car involved in Stone County hit-and-run found

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — The vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on August 9 in Stone County has been found.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office discovered a yellow Mustang after many tips and leads.

James M. Smith, 47, was the driver of the vehicle and being held in the Stone County Jail without bond. Smith was charged August 21 with leaving the scene of an accident resulting to a death and probation violation.

The Stone County Police Department said it’s thankful to those who shared the post and helped identify the person responsible.

