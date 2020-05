SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A car has gone through the wall of the pharmacy on 1536 West Sunshine.

According to Springfield Police, A car pulled out in front of the Chevy Tahoe and swerved into the Sunshine Health Mart.

Due to COVID-19, there were no customers inside at the time of the incident. Since the employees were working drive-thru on the other side of the building, they were not harmed.