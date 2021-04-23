Car dealerships struggling to keep lots full

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– If you have been shopping for a new or used car lately, you may have noticed you have fewer options to choose from.

Those looking to purchase a house are facing the same issue. People suddenly have more money to spend on things such as houses and cars, but when they go shopping around, they’re not finding a lot to choose from.

“It is a Dodge Ram 2015,” said Heath Hicks, a resident in Springfield.

Hicks has a new set of wheels, but it didn’t happen overnight.

“Probably the last six months, I have been wanting a truck,” said Hicks. “We were just waiting for the right time to get one and looking for the right truck.”

Before Heath signed the papers on his new pickup, he had been one of the many Americans shopping for a new vehicle.

“It has been an absolutely fabulous spring,” said Chris King, owner of Queen City Motors. “We have had a couple of record months in a row.”

With the economy improving, many people have more money to spend on things like cars and trucks.

“We are definitely recovering from any downturn that may have happened during the pandemic,” said King. “So I think it is a combination of taxes and the stimulus money that is out there, and I think people have fewer things to spend money on with vacations being down a little bit.”

However, the run on new rides is creating challenges for dealers trying to keep enough inventory.

“That has been much more difficult,” said King. “I have had to spend a lot more time, go to some different sources, and pay more.”

So it has definitely been a little more challenging, but we have been able to maintain a more than full lot through all of this. In fact, I think I have more cars than a lot of new car dealers do.”

If you’re looking to buy, you may have to look a little longer and hopefully get lucky like Hicks.