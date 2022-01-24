Car crashes into Springfield restaurant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — No one is hurt after a car crashed into a south Springfield restaurant Monday. A car crashed through the front windows of Smith’s Restaurant, on South Campbell Avenue near Woodland Street.

OzarksFirst was told on the scene that only one person was in the restaurant when the car crashed, and that person was far from the front door. The driver is also okay. It appears the driver hit the gas instead of the brakes and drove through the doors.

The Springfield Police Department confirmed that one customer and 3 employees were inside when the crash occurred, but none were injured.

The passenger of the car was taken to a hospital for a minor injury, and the driver was also not injured.

The elderly driver hit the gas while trying to park in front of the restaurant and drove the car into the restaurant.

The City Building Inspector is checking damage to the building.

We’ve reached out to Springfield Police for more information. We’ll update this story as we learn more.