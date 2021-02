UPDATE: City Utilities says crews have restored power to southwest Springfield after a morning car crash.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– About 1,500 City Utilities customers are without power in Southwest Springfield this morning after a car struck a utility pole.

The crash happened on Battlefield and Ridgecrest. The cause and severity of the accident is currently unknown.

Crews are currently working to restore power.

To check what areas are without power, visit the City Utilities outage map.