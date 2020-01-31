Car crash into Seminole house leaves two dead

UPDATE: The car occupant who was left seriously injured and taken to the hospital has also died.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A car crashing into a home on Seminole and Florence has left one dead and one seriously injured.

The car had two occupants traveling west on Seminole at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and struck a house, ejecting both the driver and passenger.

A witness said the car had run a flashing red light on National shortly before losing control and crashing.

Two people were in the home that was struck. Neither were injured.

The investigation of the crash will last through the night.