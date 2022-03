AURORA, Mo.– Aurora Rural Fire Protection District responded to a vehicle fire on Wednesday that left a shop building a complete loss.

Crews were dispatched to the fire at 12:26 p.m. on Lawrence 2170, finding the vehicle fire inside of the building. The fire was already advanced by the time crews arrived, Aurora Rural Fire said.

The scene was cleared at about 5 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.