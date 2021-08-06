Car accident sends three to hospital, one in critical condition Friday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A car accident in Springfield this evening has sent three people to the hospital.

A woman was driving her pickup truck east on Olive Street and turned onto Warren Street where she lost control of her vehicle due to a medical emergency.

Two people were traveling south down the street and noticed her truck about to crash into them.

The driver began to pull into the parking lot of Study Alternative Center school when the truck struck them and caused them to strike a telephone pole.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital for her medical issue, and her condition is unknown at this time.

The female driver of the other car was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.\

The male passenger of the struck vehicle was also taken to a hospital but does not have major injuries.

City Utilities are on their way to assess any damage to the pole, but no outages have occurred.

Officers will investigate the scene and the road will be closed off for a few hours, according to Lieutenant Foos of the Springfield Police Department.

Warren Street is a dead-end road, though, so traffic should not be disturbed.