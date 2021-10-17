Car crash near Willard causes a vehicle to flip over

UPDATE, Monday, October 18: The two-vehicle accident outside Willard on Sunday has left two dead and one injured.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, an SUV crossed into the wrong lane and hit a Mini Cooper head-on.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, a 17-year-old from Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old male, was taken to Cox Health in Springfield where he later died.

One passenger in the crash survived with moderate injuries.

WILLARD, Mo. — An two-vehicle accident left one car in a ditch and another flipped over in the road Sunday.

The accident happened on Farm Road 105 near Willard.

Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Willard Fire Department, Willard Fire Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the accident.