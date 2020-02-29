Canvassers talk about their work campaigning for presidential candidates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two canvassers, one for Bernie Sanders and the other for Pete Buttigieg, are working to make sure they have votes for their candidates.

Derrick Nowlin says he goes door-to-door for Sanders for four hours every day.

“I’ve knocked thousands of doors,” Nowlin said. “I’ve never really had anyone get real upset. The worst that I’ve experienced is someone’s not interested and they shut the door.”

Nowlin says he has noticed a trend with the people he meets and talks with.

“Across party lines we’re finding pretty broad agreement on a lot of the things we’re talking about,” Nowlin said. “A lot of people just feel like they don’t have a voice in their own government and they’re not being heard.”

Alaina Burch, Pete Buttigieg’s volunteer, says she notices the same thing from making phone calls.

“I think that a lot of people are ready for change,” Burch said. “I don’t think it necessarily matters that they’re Democrat or Republican.”

Burch says she has talked with 50 people and only one call didn’t go as planned.

“And that person was like ‘oh you got my number as a joke.’ He was a Bernie supporter,” said Burch.

She said she just went on to the next person on her list.

“I do them every minute that I can,” Burch said. “I know that might seem a little extreme, but I take 20, 30 minutes and I made two or three phone calls. Other times I’ve got a block of an hour and I can get five to 20 done.”

Burch says she found someone that inspires her.

“I think that’s important for everybody who wants to get involved,” said Burch. “Find somebody that inspires you. Find somebody that you actually feel motivated to act for.”

Pete Buttigieg’s volunteer event will be February 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library in Springfield.