Canning supply shortage due to COVID-19

WEBB CITY, Mo. – Toilet paper and cleaning supplies are back in stock, but, there is another shortage at the store, canning supplies.

John Henkle, at Henkle’s Ace Hardware in Webb City, says this shortage was something they expect to see, especially since planting supplies were flying off the shelves back in the Spring.

With more folks back at home due to COVID-19, plenty of residents were doing more home projects like starting their own gardens. As we enter harvest season, Henkle says it’s getting tough to keep with demand.

This trend seems to be common at hardware stores locally and nationally.

Local stores say they are looking to get a shipment of canning supplies very soon.