Candlelight vigil held to honor three Clever girls killed in I-44 crash

CLEVER – A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night to honor three children who died in an accident earlier this week.

Julia Dobos, 6, Angelina Dobos, 7, Olivia Dobos, 8, were killed in thursday afternoon’s crash.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report the accident involved a semi-truck and a van.



The kids were in the van that swerved to avoid the semi-truck pulling on to the highway.

The Dobos family was there Sunday night and remembers the good times with their girls.

“I’ve heard from many people how sweet the girls were,” Tabitha Casteel, the event organizer said. “They were always smiling.Three little girls touched the lives of so many and tonight we honor their lives as we come together.

Pastor Brian Jump from First Baptist Church in Clever said he was grateful for the community that came to support the family.