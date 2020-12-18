Candlelight vigil held for two Nixa boys

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The last two weeks, two students in the district have lost their lives to suicide.

Last week, 17-year-old Ethan Dorris’ passing shocked family and his Nixa high classmates. Then on Tuesday, Jake Johnston, 13, took his own life as well at the Nixa Middle school.

On Thursday, the community gathered to support their families, and each other at the Union Hill Church of Christ. Hundreds poured their love and support into a candlight vigil for the two young boys lost far too soon.

Chaplain Steve Martin explained just how important this support can be.

“I think we want to tell tonight that these families are not alone, we grieve with you, we recognize your pain and we want to try in some small way to help you bear it,” says Martin.

That goes for students as well. Connor Garretson, 16, was a friend and classmate of Ethan Dorris, and he discussed the difficulty of the day following Ethans’ passing last week.

“It was rough for everyone. Only about me and one other kid that knew him closely showed up. Everyone else just kind of stayed home and took the day for themselves and stuff, but it was a tough day for everyone. It’s always the most uplifting people or the most comedic people in school that you never see coming,” says Garretson.

The vigil was organized by a classmate of Johnston, 13-year-old Noah Perry.

“I was actually friends with him. We were in the same choir together,” Perry says.

Noah was one of the last people to see Jake before the tragedy occurred at school.

“He was there in first hour, and then next thing you know he’s not. It’s just so devastating to all of us. It’s been really rough. Everyone’s been really down. Teachers have been upset and crying,” Perry says.

Karen Perry, Noah’s mother, talked about the pain she feels for her classmates.

“I think it’s more devastating that it happened at school, and they have to walk the halls knowing he was there that morning and he was just gone,” Karen says.

This gathering, was more than just a ceremony – it was a message to the friends and family of both boys, and anyone who might be in their position.

“Whoever you are, that you matter. You may feel sad inside but there is going to be people here like you see here that is going to be here for you and support you no matter what,” Noah says..

Counselors were on hand tonight to offer any emotional support for those needing assistance in the grieving process.