Candidates for Missouri governor file for candidacy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Candidates for governor of Missouri filed for candidacy in Jefferson City.

Governor Mike Parson says this is the last time he’ll run for office.

Gov. Parson said his wife was behind this being the first and last time he’ll file to run for governor.

He also said he wants to focus on continuing to improve Missouri’s economy and to bring transparency to the office.

State auditor, Nicole Galloway, brought her husband and three-year-old son to file for her position on the Democratic ticket, opposing Gov. Parson.

Galloway says she wants to make sure Missourians get the health care they need.

Missouri’s primary for governor is in August.