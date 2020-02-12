Campus police report possible attempted abduction near MSSU campus

Local News

by: Jessica Schaer

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Missouri Southern State University’s campus police have sent an alert to all students and staff about a possible attempted abduction at a nearby convenience store.

The person of interest is possibly related to a similar incident on the campus of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

The incident near MSSU happened Tuesday, February 11th around 7:15 am at the Lion Stop Convenience Store

Police say that a woman was approached by a separate woman in her 50’s.

The suspect tried to get the woman to go with her to the suspect’s car. Sitting in the suspect’s car was a man.  This man was of similar description to the NEO suspect. The car was a light colored car and matches the description of the NEO incident. 

MSSU POLICE CHIEF KEN KENNEDY
This sketch was released by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation regarding the NEO A&M incident

Missouri Southern’s Police Chief Ken Kennedy alerted all students and staff by email on Wednesday.

A report was filed with the Joplin Police Department. 

If you have any information regarding these incidents or these suspects, you should contact your local law enforcement agency:

  • MSSU University Police Department, 417-626-2222
  • Joplin Police Department, 417-623-3131
  • NEO A&M College Police Department, 918-533-1243.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now