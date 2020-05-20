Campsites closed due to high water levels

TABLE ROCK LAKE — Campsites unfortunately are delayed to reopen, not because of COVID-19, but because of flooding.

since October 2019, about 50 inches of rainfall has gathered in the White River Basin. This amount of rain is nearly 50% above the normal amount.

Jay Townsend, the chief of public affairs for the Little Rock District of the US Army Corps of Engineers, says heavy rainfall has forced them to close sites that were prepared to reopen.

“Repeated heavy spring rains have also put us in a situation where some of those campsites that we just barely got open, we just had to close as well. And right there on Table Rock Lake, you have about 108 campsites that are suffering,” said Townsend.

Some of these suffering campsites are located at Highway 86, where Joenica Weidknecht and her family go every May to celebrate.

“This is our campground and it’s just weird if we’re not here,” said Weidknecht.

Townsend says staff will be on-site 24 hours a day in case more rain this weekend leads to evacuations and more site closures.

“There is rain in the forecast,” said Townsend. “And so, if water does rise and if we get some heavier volumes of rain than what is already in the forecast, that could change the camping situations dynamically as well.”

To see a list of the closed camps, click here.