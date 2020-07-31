Camp Barnabas offering day camp to SPS students with special needs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Camp Barnabas announced they will be hosting a day camp for Springfield Public School families who have a child with special needs.

The day camp will start on August 24, 2020 and go for 9 weeks at Ridgecrest Baptist Church.

The families attending the 9-week camp will have the option to choose a Monday and Tuesday, or Thursday and Friday schedule. The camp will have a max of 15 campers with three staff overseeing each class. The schedule will vary from school tutoring to fun day camp activities.

“This upcoming school year is a tough one for everyone, but it’s especially difficult for families who have a child with a disability,” says Krystal Simon, COO. “Many of these families need to work, and they also need a safe and affordable place for their children to learn, grow, and socialize during the day. We believe we have a way to help fill that need through our Day Camp.”

The day camp has availability for 60 campers total (30 students per two days) and costs $100 per camper for the 9-week program.

Camp Barnabas is offering scholarship assistance for those that need financial support.

To learn more about the program, call 417-476-2565 or to complete a Day Camp Interest Form at www.campbarnabas.org/daycamp.

