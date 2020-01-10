Camdenton woman who kept son in attic sentenced to probation

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) – A 31-year-old Missouri woman who kept her 6-year-old son in an attic during a custody dispute with his father has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Aubrey Ferguson was sentenced Wednesday for child abduction. Authorities say the boy’s father, who had custody of the boy, went to pick him up at Ferguson’s home in August 2018, but he and his mother weren’t there.

Law enforcement officers found the boy in January 2019 at a home in rural LaClede County. Court documents said the door of the attic crawl space was nailed shut and hidden under carpet and furniture.

