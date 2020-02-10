Camdenton Police search for suspect involved in armed robbery

CAMDENTON, Mo.– The Camdenton Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at Gerbes Supermarket on Sunday (2/9/2020).

The incident happened around 3:17 p.m.

According to the police department, a male suspect approached the pharmacy, jumped the counter, and brandished a firearm. The suspect stole several hundred prescription pills.

He then left in a black GMC Sierra.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call the Camdenton Police Department at 573-346-3604 or after hours at 573-346-2243.

